STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Nalin Kateel says it loud: BSY will be Margdarshak

This is the first time that any BJP leader has referred to Yediyurappa as a Margdarshak.

Published: 07th September 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday referred to the former chief minister and 78-year-old BS Yediyurappa as Margdarshak, who will guide the party during the State Assembly elections in 2023. The Margdarshak Mandal of the BJP is where senior leaders above 75 years of age are made to work for the party without any active political role. This is the first time that any BJP leader has referred to Yediyurappa as a Margdarshak.

Kateel though tried to downplay the issue, saying all leaders in the party will work as a team during the Assembly elections, his reference did not go down well with Yediyurappa’s supporters. Kateel reiterated the statements of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national general secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Arun Singh that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will lead the party in the next Assembly elections.

Kateel went on to say that he and Yediyurappa will tour the State in the coming days to strengthen the party, and that Yediyurappa will prepare the plan. The Lingayat strongman had earlier announced his plans of travelling across the State after Ganesha Chaturthi to meet local leaders. His decision had not gone down well with some party leaders, who feared that it would create two power centres in the State that could prove costly for the party in the 2023 elections. Even Amit Shah, who was in the State last week, is said to have told Yediyurappa to go slow. Kateel said, “Yediyurappa is our leader. There is no question of the party without him. He told me that we will travel together. He is our mentor and guide.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Margdarshak BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp