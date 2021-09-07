Shift power lines from school premises: Karnataka HC tells Escoms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) and electricity supply companies (Escoms) to shift all high-tension lines passing through schools premises across the state. The court passed the order while hearing a suo moto PIL regarding two incidents wherein children died of electrocution when the flag pole they were setting up/removing for Independence Day came in contact with a live wire.

In 2019, five students were electrocuted at the Backward Class Pre-Metric Boys Hostel at Bannikatti taluk in Koppal district, and in August this year, a minor died and two were injured at the higher primary school in Karikere near Tumakuru. Passing orders to implead KPTCL and Escoms as respondents, the court directed them to shift within 30 days the 11 KV line that passes through school premises in Tumakuru district.

Terming the compensation of Rs 1 lakh paid to the parents of Chandan, the victim in the Tumakuru incident, as meagre, the court directed the state government to follow the same standards as the Koppal incident, wherein Rs 5 lakh was paid. Expressing displeasure over the report submitted by the Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner that stated that the boys attempted to erect the flag pole on their own, the court said, The DC, in connivance with the school authorities, tried to give the incident a different colour, it noted.

HC PERMITS STATE TO APPOINT KSPCB CHAIRMAN

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday permitted the state government to appoint the chairman of the KSPCB. The court said the appointment, however, will depend on the final outcome of a batch of PILs. The petitions questioned the appointment of MLA Dr K Sudhakar as chairman on the ground that it was contrary to the provisions of the Water Act and the law laid down by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the government framed the guidelines and submitted to the court along with the name of the person proposed to be appointed as chairman. Since the post was vacant from June 2020, the court permitted the government to proceed with the appointment.