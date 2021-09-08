STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ganesha festival: KSRTC to operate 1,000 extra buses

In addition to the above, special buses will be operated from all taluk/district bus stands in the jurisdiction of KSRTC.

Published: 08th September 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the state government gave citizens the go-ahead to conduct public celebrations of the Gowri Ganesha festival, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) made arrangements to operate 1,000 extra buses in addition to the existing schedules from September 8 to September 9. Later, special buses will be operated intra and inter-state to Bengaluru on September 12, for people to return.

Special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, and other places. Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Madikeri.

All premier special buses will be operated from BMTC, Bus station Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana state.

In addition to the above, special buses will be operated from all taluk/district bus stands in the jurisdiction of KSRTC. Passengers can book tickets online. Advance reservations of tickets for the special and scheduled buses can be booked through 685 counters in Karnataka and other states. A discount of 5 per cent will be extended if four or more passengers book tickets together and 10 per cent if both up and down tickets are booked simultaneously.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC Gowri Ganesha Ganesha Chaturthi
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp