Ganesha festival: KSRTC to operate 1,000 extra buses

BENGALURU: Days after the state government gave citizens the go-ahead to conduct public celebrations of the Gowri Ganesha festival, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) made arrangements to operate 1,000 extra buses in addition to the existing schedules from September 8 to September 9. Later, special buses will be operated intra and inter-state to Bengaluru on September 12, for people to return.

Special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupati, and other places. Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Madikeri.

All premier special buses will be operated from BMTC, Bus station Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana state.

In addition to the above, special buses will be operated from all taluk/district bus stands in the jurisdiction of KSRTC. Passengers can book tickets online. Advance reservations of tickets for the special and scheduled buses can be booked through 685 counters in Karnataka and other states. A discount of 5 per cent will be extended if four or more passengers book tickets together and 10 per cent if both up and down tickets are booked simultaneously.