Minister Shashikala Jolle to go on temple tour soon

BENGALURU: Endowment Minister Shashikala Jolle will embark on a state-wide tour of temples under her department after the end of the legislature session. She will also interact with devotees and hear their grievances on issues like lodging, drinking water, toilets and roads among others.

The minister had recently held a meeting with department officials. The legislature session is scheduled to be held from September 13 to 24. Sources in the minister’s office said that she will visit temples in Dakshina Kannada.

As many as 34,559 temples come under the Muzrai Department, of which 175 are Class-A (annual revenue of over Rs 25 lakh), 163 are Class-B (Rs 5-25 lakh) and 34,221 are Class-C (less than Rs 5 lakh). About 50,000 archaks, pradhan archaks, Group C and D employees work in these temples, but are not considered government employees. Their salaries are paid by the respective temple trusts.

“The minister will also interact with the administration. In many temples, there are no boards to highlight that the property belongs to the government. There are encroachments which need to cleared. The local authorities will be informed about this,” sources said. There is also shortage of staff in many temples, an issue the minister is expected to look into. She is expected to submit a report to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.