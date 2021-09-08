STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No confusion on caste census: Kota Srinivas Poojary

“Backward Classes Commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde stated that the member-secretary of the commission had not signed the report and they needed time to look into it,”

Published: 08th September 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Quota, reservation

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday said there was no confusion in the government regarding the caste census report, and added that the state cabinet will look into it after the Backward Classes Commission submits it to the government.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said that the caste census was undertaken at a cost of Rs 162 crore when Congress leader Siddaramaiah was chief minister and he should explain why it was not released during his tenure. 

“Backward Classes Commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde stated that the member-secretary of the commission had not signed the report and they needed time to look into it,” the minister said adding that after the commission looks into it and submits it to the government, the cabinet will take a call.

“There is no confusion amongst us and we are not responsible for any confusion that was there earlier,” the minister said. The government is working to provide all basic amenities, houses, drinking water, electricity and property documents to around 1.27 crore people from the Scheduled Castes, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
caste census Kota Srinivas Poojary
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp