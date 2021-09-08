No confusion on caste census: Kota Srinivas Poojary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Tuesday said there was no confusion in the government regarding the caste census report, and added that the state cabinet will look into it after the Backward Classes Commission submits it to the government.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said that the caste census was undertaken at a cost of Rs 162 crore when Congress leader Siddaramaiah was chief minister and he should explain why it was not released during his tenure.

“Backward Classes Commission chairman Jayaprakash Hegde stated that the member-secretary of the commission had not signed the report and they needed time to look into it,” the minister said adding that after the commission looks into it and submits it to the government, the cabinet will take a call.

“There is no confusion amongst us and we are not responsible for any confusion that was there earlier,” the minister said. The government is working to provide all basic amenities, houses, drinking water, electricity and property documents to around 1.27 crore people from the Scheduled Castes, he added.