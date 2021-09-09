11 Gadag villages achieve 100 pc inoculation against Covid
GADAG: Around 50 villages of Gadag district will be completely vaccinated with the first dose within a week and till date, 11 villages have registered cent percent vaccination.
Thanks to the relentless campaign by gram panchayats as they have both online and offline modes to ensure vaccination in their villages. As per official data, 98 percent of the targeted population have received the first shot of vaccine at several villages.