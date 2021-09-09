Congress wants rule on height of Ganesha idols scrapped

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress has demanded that the State Government withdraw the restrictions imposed on height of Ganesha idols in the state ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi. The government had recently said that the height of Ganesha idols at public places and in houses should be more than 4ft and 2ft, respectively.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that by imposing such a restriction, the government was playing with the life of thousands of idol makers who spent money and energy on making large idols. “The idol makers have made lakhs of Ganesha idols. If the government was keen on imposing such restrictions, then it should have done it 2-3 months back,” he said. He demanded the government to withdraw the order or compensate the idol makers.

Reiterating that he was not against Covid-19 laws, Shivakumar said, “We are just questioning the unscientific decision,” he said. “Should the idols, which are more than 4ft, be placed in front of the houses of decision-makers?” he said, demanding that the decision-makers purchase the idols.