No pressure to close Sandalwood drug case probe: Araga Jnenendra

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Rubbishing rumours that there is pressure on the police department to close the investigation into the Sandalwood drug case, Home Minister Araga Jnenendra said that the police will not step back from bringing those involved to book.

Replying to questions if the police was ‘partial’ towards some accused in the case, Jnanendra stated, “Nobody is putting pressure on the police department. Our government is very serious about eliminating the drug mafia. Therefore, there is no question of leaving anyone off the hook. Those who are guilty will be punished, and there won’t be any compromise in the investigation.”

The Home Minister was in this city to participate in the passing-out parade of the first batch of Armed Reserve Police Constable trainees from the Karnataka State Reserve Police and Self-Defense Skills Programme on Wednesday.