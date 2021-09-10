IISc-Bangalore tops NIRF ranking among research institutes, varsities

Chetana Belagere By

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru-based Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been adjudged the best among research institutions, while the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot for third consecutive year among institutes across India, as per the Union Ministry of Education’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings. The sixth edition of the rankings was announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) — IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee — figured in the top 10 in the overall rankings, while Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) were ranked ninth and tenth.

The IISc also bagged the top spot in the ‘Universities’ category followed by JNU and BHU. Calcutta University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Jamia Millia Islamia, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Jadavpur University, University of Hyderabad and Aligarh Muslim Univeristy bagged subsequent positions.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Calcutta retained their first, second and third ranks, respectively among B-Schools in India.

NLS, Nimhans rank high in NIRF list

With the category of ‘Research’ being added for the first time, the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) in Bengaluru and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) were ranked 19 and 42, respectively in this category. Among the ‘best medical colleges’ in the country, NIMHANS has retained the fourth position.

Topping from Bengaluru is also the National Law School of India University among the country’s best law colleges. Among top 10 engineering college is the National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, ranked 10, also ranking 32 among overall best institutes. A total of seven engineering colleges have been listed from Karnataka among the top 100.

Also, 10 universities from the state have been listed under the top 100 universities in India in the NIRF rankings. Appreciating Karnataka’s medical colleges, engineering colleges, management institutions and research institutes, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan took to Twitter congratulating the institutions and posted, “Proud to see so many institutions from Karnataka acing the #NIRFRankings.”

Top Ten institutions

