Karnataka govt plans special programme for Covid-affected families

To help the poor affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Government will soon formulate a special programme, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. 

Published: 10th September 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 05:55 AM

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on a large number of people, many children were orphaned and many families lost their children and all those people need social security, Bommai said. to help families affected by the pandemic, the previous BS Yediyurappa government had announced Rs 1 lakh financial assistance and the officials have been directed to ensure that the money is deposited directly to their accounts.

Apart from the financial aid announced earlier, the government will formulate a programme to help children continue their education, take care of health and help families so that they do not have to depend on others, the CM said, while participating in a discussion on a private Kannada TV channel.

Sources in the CMO’s Office said the details of the new programme will be announced soon after getting details from the departments concerned. The  Congress have accused the government of not providing financial assistance announced earlier to help the Covid-19 affected families. Congress leaders have also stated that they will take up the issue in the legislature session.

Comments

