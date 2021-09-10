South Western Railway plants 70k saplings in three months

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the three months since June 5 (World Environment Day), the South Western Railway Zone has planted 69,947 saplings across the Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi Divisions.

Fruit-bearing tress like jackfruit, Java plum, guava, custard apple, lemon, mango and jamun, and medicinal plants like aloe vera, neem, Tulasi and turmeric figure among the saplings, said an official release. They have been planted at railway stations, different railway offices, railway colonies, running rooms, rest houses and other available railway land.

General Manager, SWR, Sanjeev Kishore said, “The plantation drive will contribute to the mission of Indian Railways becoming a ‘Net Zero Carbon Emitter’ by the year 2030.”