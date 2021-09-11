Hindu Jagarana Vedike activists raid church alleging religious conversion in Karnataka's Kukkundoor village

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Charging that religious conversion was taking place, members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV), a pro-Hindu organization barged into a church in Kukkundoor village in Karkala taluk on Friday and objected when the prayer meeting was underway. The members alleged that accommodating more than 35 persons who were Hindus inside the church were attempts to convert them religiously by means of allurement.

Based on a complaint by a pastor – Benedict, Karkala town police have registered a case under sections 143, 147, 149, 504, 506, 323 and 354 of IPC. The section of 354 of IPC was invoked as there was an allegation that the HJV members misbehaved with the women on the spot while arguing with them.

Sources told TNIE that Benedict, the pastor, used to organize prayer and conduct religious meetings at a hall located near Doopadakatte in Karkala earlier. However, based on a complaint by the public on July 15, 2021, that religious conversion was the motive behind his initiative of organizing prayer meetings, a case was registered by the police and he was warned against holding any religious meetings without permission.

On Friday, the venue was shifted to a hall in Kukkundoor. HJV activists alleged that for any religious gathering/meetings other than regular prayer conducted at temples, mosques and churches, a prior permission from the local police is required.

However, the group led by Benedict had no permission to hold a religious meeting on Friday. When the police investigated further, a youth Sunil from Kuntalpady in Karkala who works as a daily wage laborer, who had participated in the prayer on Friday complained to police that he was approached by Benedict about two months back and the latter spoke ill about Hinduism and urged him to attend the prayer to be conducted by him.

Based on Sunil’s complaint, a case stands registered against Benedict under sections 295A and 298 of IPC for his alleged deliberate act, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion.