STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hindu Jagarana Vedike activists raid church alleging religious conversion in Karnataka's Kukkundoor village

The members alleged that accommodating more than 35 persons who were Hindus inside the church were attempts to convert them religiously by means of allurement.

Published: 11th September 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

church

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Charging that religious conversion was taking place, members of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV), a pro-Hindu organization barged into a church in Kukkundoor village in Karkala taluk on Friday and objected when the prayer meeting was underway. The members alleged that accommodating more than 35 persons who were Hindus inside the church were attempts to convert them religiously by means of allurement.

Based on a complaint by a pastor – Benedict, Karkala town police have registered a case under sections 143, 147, 149, 504, 506, 323 and 354 of IPC. The section of 354 of IPC was invoked as there was an allegation that the HJV members misbehaved with the women on the spot while arguing with them.

Sources told TNIE that Benedict, the pastor, used to organize prayer and conduct religious meetings at a hall located near Doopadakatte in Karkala earlier. However, based on a complaint by the public on July 15, 2021, that religious conversion was the motive behind his initiative of organizing prayer meetings, a case was registered by the police and he was warned against holding any religious meetings without permission.

On Friday, the venue was shifted to a hall in Kukkundoor. HJV activists alleged that for any religious gathering/meetings other than regular prayer conducted at temples, mosques and churches, a prior permission from the local police is required.

However, the group led by Benedict had no permission to hold a religious meeting on Friday. When the police investigated further, a youth Sunil from Kuntalpady in Karkala who works as a daily wage laborer, who had participated in the prayer on Friday complained to police that he was approached by Benedict about two months back and the latter spoke ill about Hinduism and urged him to attend the prayer to be conducted by him.

Based on Sunil’s complaint, a case stands registered against Benedict under sections 295A and 298 of IPC for his alleged deliberate act, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting a religion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
religious conversion Hindu Jagarana Vedike Karnataka Church raid
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp