Mangaluru: Fishing boat capsizes near Panambur, one fisherman missing

MANGALURU: One fisherman has gone missing after a fishing boat capsized near Panambur beach on Saturday morning. The boat had five people on board.

Imtiyaz, a fishermen leader said that the incident occurred on Saturday morning when they were on their way for fishing.

The rescue teams and the locals have continued the search operation for the missing fisherman named Sharif.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aziz, Imtiyaz, Sinan and Fairoz were rescued by the locals who were at the seashore.

The fishing boat owned by one Azar has been recovered.