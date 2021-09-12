Investing in green gold

Prajna GR By

MADIKERI: Over the past decade, India’s agricultural sector has evolved both in the use of technology and modern practices. With this, ‘feminisation’ of the sector is also trending, with women donning the hats of cultivators, entrepreneurs and labourers. For example, Padma Shri M Pappammal alias Rangammal, the 105-year-old organic farmer from Tamil Nadu, is a name to reckon with.

Closer home, Stree Shakthi Sangh, an amalgamation of women entrepreneurs in Kodagu, has become the talk of the town after managing to convert three acres of abandoned farmland into a paddy field. The Agriculture department, through Arji Grama Panchayat of Virajpet taluk, sanctioned a tractor and pumpset to Sanjeevani Okoota — an umbrella organisation of over 15 self-help women groups comprising 326 members. “We wanted to use the tools that were sanctioned to us and came up with the idea of cultivating the land,” explained Nisha Jayanth, president of Aishwarya Stree Shakti Group, which functions under the aegis of Sanjeevani Okoota.

The idea took shape as they came across a piece of land that was lying abandoned for over five years. Thanks to the efforts of the group, the land was tilled and converted into a paddy field. “The owner of the farmland gave it to us on lease for free. We used a tractor and other equipment to plough the land for paddy transplantation,” Nisha said. For cultivation, the organisation hired labour, and the majority of them were women. Other members also joined in the toil, and paddy transplantation was completed within two days.

As the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world in early 2020, causing an economic crisis, these self-help groups too struggled to sell their products. But members of the Aishwarya Stree Shakthi Sangha were quick to turn adversity into an opportunity and create a new business plan. “As the Sanjeevani Okoota was sanctioned a tractor, weed cutter and a pumpset -- which were all lying unused -- I along with Indira from the Sangha took the initiative and started paddy cultivation on the abandoned land,” Nisha said.

Initially, the women were sceptical about the idea and weren’t ready to take the plunge, but after seeing the land being cultivated successfully, they came forward to try their hand at farming. Now, as they wait for their hard work to bear fruit, which is expected to happen post November, they have decided to share a portion of the yield with Sneha Bhavana, an orphanage in the village, and some with the owner of the farmland for his generosity and contribution to promoting women farmers.

She explains, “All of us were homemakers. In 2006-07, Aishwarya Stree Shakthi group was started and we initially had 20 members. Following this, many other women cooperative groups were started under the panchayat and we received special training to promote empowerment.” The women tried their hand at manufacturing phenyl, making soap, candles and other things.

Meanwhile, in 2017-18, the benefits of loans at low interest rates increased with the central and state government supporting Sanjeevani Okoota. The self-help groups were eligible to avail of Rs 75,000 loan at 1% interest. The move helped them kick-start businesses from home, and they started marketing their products in the village and nearby Virajpet town. With time, their profit margin started to show an upward trend, making them financially stable. However, the pandemic affected sales slightly.

As they wait for their first paddy yield, they have invested in 50 cents of land to take up vegetable farming. “50 cents of land in Perambadi village has been leased to us for free. After the monsoon, we will grow vegetables here. Many women from the Okoota have come forward to support the initiative. If it is successful, then we’ll continue with agricultural activities, and lease out abandoned lands for the purpose,” Nisha said.

The women are also likely to take up mushroom cultivation on a large scale and market all their products under one roof. “We are seeking help from the panchayat in this regard,” she added.

