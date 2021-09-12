STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kharge slams National Monetisation Pipeline policy, says will result in unemployment

“The PSUs together are making a net profit of about Rs 1 lakh crore. They are paying about Rs 7 lakh crore tax to the government,” he added. 

Published: 12th September 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha member (right) Mallikarjun  Kharge addresses the media in Mangaluru on Saturday. Former  minister UT Khader looks on

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Economically-weaker sections are set to suffer a lot as the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) policy of the Union Government will snatch jobs reserved for them in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Addressing reporters after visiting the ailing senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes at a private hospital, Kharge opined that the NMP will further worsen the unemployment situation in the country, and that not all 366 PSUs are sick. “The PSUs together are making a net profit of about Rs 1 lakh crore. They are paying about Rs 7 lakh crore tax to the government,” he added. 

Monetising strategic assets like railways, airports and others will prove costly during emergency situations like wars and outbreak of epidemics, the senior Congress leader said.  Further, he said that with the privatisation of highways, the toll fee is set to increase by four times. Slamming the government over fuel price rise, he said while Rs 25 lakh crore was collected from taxes on fuel in the last seven years, the government repaid only 3,500 crore in lieu of oil bonds.  

Alleging that the government is trying to stifle all kinds of dissent and freedom of speech, Kharge said their struggle for a discussion on Pegasus Spyware and against farm laws will continue.  On the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike elections, Kharge said the Congress, with 27 seats in the corporation, enjoys people’s mandate and hence all secular parties should join hands to rule the local body. Kharge said he spoke to JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda seeking his party’s support. Asked whether Congress is ready to give the mayor’s post to JDS, he said the local leaders will decide on it. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unemployment Mallikarjun Kharge National Monetisation Pipeline
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp