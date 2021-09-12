Siddaramaiah condemns demolition of temple at Nanjanagud

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah condemned the demolition of an ancient Hindu temple in Nanjanagud.

“The demolition was done without the consultation of the people in the region and it has hurt religious sentiments,” the former CM tweeted.

“An alternate site should have been provided if the demolition was deemed necessary. The state government is responsible for this act against Hindu sentiments. An alternate arrangements should be made immediately to restore the temple, “ he stated. Though there was a court order, the officials should have given a thought before implementing it, he stated.

The officials maintained that the temple did not figure in revenue or other records. To clear temples built on government lands and in public places, the district administration has razed Mahadevamma temple in Hunchaguni village in Nanjangud taluk on the wee hours of Thursday, fearing opposition from people. The structure was cleared within hours.