Congress, BJP hold out in Kalaburagi, JDS unmoved

Nationall parties try to woo JDS to capture power; Regional party may reveal stand after dates for mayoral polls are out.

Published: 13th September 2021 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With neither the BJP nor the Congress showing any signs of relenting, the Kalaburagi 
Mahanagara Palike council continues to be in a limbo. While the Congress is keen that the JDS tie up with it to come to power in the civic body, there is speculation that the single-largest party may even be  preparing to sit in the opposition benches.

Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, had discussed with JDS patriarch H D Deve Gowda about the possibility of an alliance, but had not got a firm positive response. But KPCC president D K Shivakumar and senior leader Siddaramaiah are hopeful that an alliance can be struck largely because the vote has been in favour of the Congress.

Congress working president Eshwar Khandre said, “We are hopeful they will say yes because the popular vote has been in our favour.’’ Curiously, it is only Mallikarjun Kharge who has been pursuing the coalition while Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have not actively reached out to the JDS. Sources said the BJP could well be the big winner in this as the party leaders have been reaching out and persuading the JDS. Minister R Ashok had called on JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday and the BJP has left no stone unturned to gain control of the Kalaburagi city corporation.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and other leaders have been actively pursuing the JDS to elicit support. Kumaraswamy has said that he will leave the decision to the JDS councillors but has placed certain conditions. The JDS is all set to announce whom they will support when the mayoral election dates are announced.     

