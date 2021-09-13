Congress wants probe into Shrimant’s ‘cash offer’ claim

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A day after Kagwad MLA and former minister Shrimant Patil claimed that he was offered money by the BJP at the time of quitting the Congress in 2019, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar has demanded that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ABC) register a suo motu case and probe the matter.

Speaking to the media at Congress Bhavan here on Sunday, Shivakumar said the Kagwad MLA has spoken the truth. “I congratulate him for bringing out the truth. The ACB officials in Bengaluru or Belagavi should register a suo-motu case and find out who offered money to him.”

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the saffron party leaders, who claim to provide clean governance, should now come out clean on Patil’s charges. “Patil is a former BJP minister. He himself has revealed that money was offered to him to switch loyalties,” Shivakumar added.

Hitting out at the Union Government over rising fuel prices, Shivakumar said that the Congress leaders will reach Vidhana Soudha to attend the legislature session on Monday on bullock carts. “There are no signs of the Union and State governments making any effort to bring down the prices of essential commodities. Therefore, we have decided to protest against skyrocketing fuel prices by reaching the Soudha in bullock carts,” he added.

On the change of guard in several BJP-ruled states, including Karnataka, Shivakumar said, “BJP CMs are being replaced owing to the bad administration of the Union Government. The Gujarat CM has resigned. BS Yediyurappa in Karnataka resigned with tears in his eyes,” he said.

On the party’s dismal performance in the recent polls to Belagavi City Corporation, Shivakumar said that a fact-finding committee from the Congress high-command will assess the results. “Our vote share in BCC polls has declined compared to the last Belagavi Lok Sabha bypolls. We accept our loss,” he added.

Will talk to Patil, says Savadi

BELAGAVI: On Shrimant Patil’s statement regarding the ‘cash offer’ by BJP leaders, former deputy CM Laxman Savadi on Sunday said that he will speak to Patil to find out who made the offer. Savadi said, “I have come to know about Patil’s statement. I haven’t met him in a long time. I will meet him and discuss the matter.” Savadi further added that in politics, ministerial positions are not permanent. “There are 224 MLAs in the state and only 34 cabinet berths. Therefore, one should prove himself by working with dedication in the allotted portfolio,” he said.