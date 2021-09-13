STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress leaders DKS, Siddaramaiah ride bullock cart to Vidhana Soudha to protest fuel price hike

Reacting to the protest, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said when UPA was in power in the centre, Congress did not raise this issue at all.

Published: 13th September 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

KPCC chief D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah arrive in a bullock cart to attend the State Assembly session, to protest the fuel price hike at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru

KPCC chief D K Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah arrive in a bullock cart to attend the State Assembly session, to protest the fuel price hike at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To mark their protest against the rising fuel prices on day one of Karnataka's legislature sessions, a few Congress leaders led by KPCC president DK Shivakumar and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah took a  bullock cart to reach the Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramiah said, "BJP is lying, they are just blaming crude oil prices in the international market. We are going to highlight this in the house during the session." Congress demanded that LPG gas prices be reduced by Rs 150 and petrol and diesel by Rs 25 and Rs 15 per litre respectively.

Reacting to this, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said when UPA was in power in the centre, Congress did not raise this issue at all. The petrol price had crossed Rs 100 per litre during UPA, but they were mum at that time. "We know they are going to raise this issue and we have an answer for it," CM Bommai said. 

Along with Shivakumar, Siddaramiah, senior congress leaders Ramalinga Reddy MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre and others also took the ride on bullock carts. While these leaders were in the bullock cart, Congress MLAs Venkataramappa and BK Sangamesh fell down. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly session Karnataka Assembly Karnataka Congress leaders DK Shivakumar Siddaramaiah fuel price hike
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp