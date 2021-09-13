Less than 1000 new cases for 3 days in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : For three days in a row, Karnataka has reported less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, it was 803, pushing the positivity rate down from 6.55% to 6.53% and taking the state tally up to 29,61,735. There were 921 discharges which increased the recovery rate from 98.16% to 98.17%.

There were 17 deaths which took the total fatalities to 37,504, despite which the mortality rate stayed the same at 1.26%. Active cases decreased from 16,672 to 16,656. On Saturday, the state saw 801 cases, and on Friday, 967 cases.