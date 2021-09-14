STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai credits CM Udasi for shaping his career

The Day-1 of the 10-day legislature session began on Monday with the House paying tributes to 31 political leaders and other prominent personalities who died in the last six months.

CM Basavaraj Bommai speaks in the Assembly in Bengaluru on Monday 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Day-1 of the 10-day legislature session began on Monday with the House paying tributes to 31 political leaders and other prominent personalities who died in the last six months. The House also condoled the Covid-19 warriors who lost their lives in the second wave of the pandemic, and those who died in the recent floods.

In his maiden speech in the Assembly as Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai also expressed his gratitude to former minister CM Udasi and former Shiggaon MLA Rajashekar Sindhur, who died recently, for shaping his political career. Bommai represents Shiggaon in the Assembly.

Bommai said Udasi was an MLA when his father (SR Bommai) was the CM. “Udasi was close to me and very soft spoken. He was my guide. He was witty. He was a father figure to me,” he said. The CM said Sindhur withdrew his candidature in favour of him in 2008 when the BJP wanted to field him from Shiggaon.  “I am here because of them. They are a few who helped me reach this position,” Bommai fondly remembered Udasi and Sindhur. 

Bommai also paid tributes to Covid-19 warriors.  The House also paid tributes to several other personalities who died recently, including lexicographer Prof G Venkatasubbaiah, and former MP G Madegowda.

While former CMs BS Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar and former minister  Suresh Kumar sat in the back rows, sitting ministers Araga Jnanendra and JC Madhuswamy were seated in the front row. Former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Shrimant Patil were absent.

Council remembers Oscar
Members of the Council paid tribute to Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, who passed away on Monday, and adjourned the proceedings for the day.

