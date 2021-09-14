Bommai to set aside four hours a week to address BJP MLAs’ grievances

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has decided to set aside four hours every week to hear out the party MLAs and address their concerns. This will put an end to the constant grouse of BJP MLAs since the party came to power in 2019 that the chief minister and ministers have not been available to them. Bommai’s decision is to address this disgruntlement, party sources said.

At the BJP Legislature Party meeting held on Monday, the chief minister proposed to interact with the MLAs from 8 am to noon every Thursday, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy.

“MLAs can talk about issues related to their constituency or the party. Soon, ministers too will meet the legislators,” Madhuswamy added. To ensure better coordination among legislators and to prepare them to face the opposition, the party has decided to convene a legislators’ party meeting every Tuesday between 9.30 am and 11 am when the House is in session, Madhuswamy said.

Actively participate in proceedings, BJP MLAs told

In other business at the BJPLP meeting, the legislators were asked to actively take part in the proceedings in both Houses. They were briefed about the Bills to be introduced in the session. Prominent among the bills is the one to constitute a Delimitation Committee headed by a former Chief Secretary or former Additional Chief Secretary for delimitation of zilla, taluk and gram panchayat constituencies and to decide on the reservation criteria, the power which is now vested with the State Election Commission. The Bill on banning online gambling, forming jail administration committee, teacher transfers and providing reservations in all tenure appointments beyond 45 days will also be tabled.