STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Centenarian freedom fighter Venkosa Bhandage no more

Venkosa was born on January 20, 1916, in Gajendragad and was one of the senior most freedom fighters of the Gadag district and has always led an inspiring life.

Published: 14th September 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

File picture of Freedom fighter Venkosa Bhandage after winning Covid last year.

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Centenarian freedom fighter Venkosa Bhandage of Gajendragad breathed his last in the wee hours of Monday at his residence. He was survived by three sons and five daughters. 

Venkosa was born on January 20, 1916, in Gajendragad and was one of the senior most freedom fighters of the Gadag district and has always led an inspiring life.

He entered into the freedom struggle at a young age. He spent six months in Hindalga jail at Belagavi during the 1942 Quit India Movement. In those days, Gandhiji visited the jail and gave them moral support at Hindalga jail. After six months, family members and friends of Venkosa paid a fine of Rs 200 and released him from jail.

Venkosa won Covid within 15 days during the first wave and showed the Indian flag at the entrance of his house and gavea message to youth to get the Covid test without any fear. When he was tested positive for Covid, a team of doctors rushed to his house. But Venkosa was cool and recovered swiftly.

Gadag's Deputy Commissioner Sundaresh Babu N, Superintendent of Police Yatish N, Taluk administration officials visited the freedom fighter's home and paid the last respect. Centenarian's dead body was taken into a rally at the main roads of Gajendragad and final rituals were held at Gajendragad as per the protocols of the government.

Gopi Bhandage, son of Venkosa said, "My father was sleeping on Sunday night and he suddenly got chest pain and died around 12.30 am. He was a strength to us and many government officials, NGOs, political leaders and people from other districts used to come to meet him. He has led a satisfactory life."

Sangamesh Rajur, a resident of Gajednragad said, "He was the inspiration for all to come forward for Covid test and vaccination. He used to tell his Independence struggle stories to children and people who visit him. Today, we lost him and we really miss a great person as he was like a mentor to all of us."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkosa Bhandage freedom fighter Gadag
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp