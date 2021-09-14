Centenarian freedom fighter Venkosa Bhandage no more

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Centenarian freedom fighter Venkosa Bhandage of Gajendragad breathed his last in the wee hours of Monday at his residence. He was survived by three sons and five daughters.

Venkosa was born on January 20, 1916, in Gajendragad and was one of the senior most freedom fighters of the Gadag district and has always led an inspiring life.

He entered into the freedom struggle at a young age. He spent six months in Hindalga jail at Belagavi during the 1942 Quit India Movement. In those days, Gandhiji visited the jail and gave them moral support at Hindalga jail. After six months, family members and friends of Venkosa paid a fine of Rs 200 and released him from jail.

Venkosa won Covid within 15 days during the first wave and showed the Indian flag at the entrance of his house and gavea message to youth to get the Covid test without any fear. When he was tested positive for Covid, a team of doctors rushed to his house. But Venkosa was cool and recovered swiftly.

Gadag's Deputy Commissioner Sundaresh Babu N, Superintendent of Police Yatish N, Taluk administration officials visited the freedom fighter's home and paid the last respect. Centenarian's dead body was taken into a rally at the main roads of Gajendragad and final rituals were held at Gajendragad as per the protocols of the government.

Gopi Bhandage, son of Venkosa said, "My father was sleeping on Sunday night and he suddenly got chest pain and died around 12.30 am. He was a strength to us and many government officials, NGOs, political leaders and people from other districts used to come to meet him. He has led a satisfactory life."

Sangamesh Rajur, a resident of Gajednragad said, "He was the inspiration for all to come forward for Covid test and vaccination. He used to tell his Independence struggle stories to children and people who visit him. Today, we lost him and we really miss a great person as he was like a mentor to all of us."