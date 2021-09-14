STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deve Gowda, HDK to decide on JDS move in Kalaburagi

The legislature party of the JDS met on Monday evening to discuss the party's strategy in the legislature during the 10-day session which started on Monday. 

Published: 14th September 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The legislature party of the JDS met on Monday evening to discuss the party’s strategy in the legislature during the 10-day session which started on Monday. The meeting, chaired by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy at a hotel in the city, was scheduled to start at 7 pm but was delayed as some legislators turned up late. Party MLA GT Devegowda, who has openly rebelled, expectedly did not participate in the JDLP meeting.

The party is also holding its cards close to its chest in the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike where four of its members have been elected to council. Both the Congress, the single-largest party in the civic body, and the BJP are wooing JDS. The meeting authorised Kumaraswamy and party supremo H D Deve Gowda to decide on the party’s future course of action in the civic body.

With the government planning to introduce as many as 18 Bills during this session, the JDS’ moves will be keenly watched. The party has been accused of tactically supporting the BJP on issues like passage of the farm bills by staging a walkout.

TAGS
Kalaburagi HD Kumaraswamy JDS
Comments

