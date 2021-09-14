Four held for stripping woman naked in Yadgir

By Express News Service

YADGIR: The Shahapur police of Yadgir district arrested four people on Monday after a video showing them stripping a woman naked and verbally abusing her a few months ago went viral. Superintendent of Police Vedamurthy said that after news reports appeared, the police got hold of the video on Monday, traced the victim and got her to register a complaint.

The victim stated that she was waiting near the Shahapur bus stand to board a bus to her hometown. The accused came in a car, took her to the outskirts and stripped her. They hurled filthy abuses at her, while one of them recorded the video, which went viral, the victim added.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested Lingaraj Bevinahalli, an auto driver, Ayyappa Natikar, who worked at a petrol station, Bhimashankar Doranalli and Sharanu Naikodi. They have been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

Deputy Commissioner R Ragapriya and Vedamurthy met the victim and assured her of all help. Ragapriya handed financial assistance of Rs 25,000 under the Stairya Nidhi Scheme and another Rs 50,000 under the Atrocity Prevention Act. The victim has been shifted to State Home for Women at Kalaburagi and will be given training under self-employment scheme, Ragapriya said.