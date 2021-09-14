STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JDS meeting ends in stalemate, no decision on support to Congress or BJP in Gulbarga

Inadvertently hinting that BJP has an edge, HD Kumaraswamy clearly said let the Congress High Command and the local leaders contact us.

Published: 14th September 2021 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda in conversation with former CM H D Kumaraswamy at the party’s convention in Bengaluru. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

Bangalore: On the question of whom to support, whether the Congress or BJP in Gulbarga, the Janata Dal Legislative Party (JDLP) meeting on Monday evening saw tremendous disagreement. 

While some MLAs said support Congress because of secularism, some said support BJP because they are in power.

Finally, since there was no consensus on whom to support in Gulbarga, the JDLP agreed to authorise the leaders HD Kumaraswamy and HD Deve Gowda to take a decision, keeping interest of the party in mind - considering 2023 polls.

Remember, both Congress with 27 seats and BJP with 23 seats have made overtures to JDS seeking support.

The JDLP saw three prominent absentees namely MLAs - Srinivas Gowda from Kolar, Gubbi Srinivas and GT Deve Gowda from Mysore. 

The JDLP has decided to hold a padayatra on issues concerning the people like water resources and they will converge from four different directions. The dates and other details of this will be worked out soon.

JDS also decided to announce 130 candidates names for the 2023 polls and hold a two day orientation class for the candidates on 28-29 September. They plan to have 150 names ready by January next year.

