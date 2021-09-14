STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Just 19.43% in Karnataka clear Teacher Eligibility Test

 Just 19.43 per cent of 2,31,886 candidates managed to clear the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) this year, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Candidates leave after writing the Teacher Eligibility Test | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just 19.43 per cent of 2,31,886 candidates managed to clear the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) this year, the results of which were declared on Monday. This includes 18,960 teacher aspirants for lower primary and 26,114 for higher primary. This comes at a time when the department is facing vacancies in government schools. As many as 23,025 primary school teacher posts -- both graduate primary and primary school -- are lying vacant in the department.

A total of 2,31,886 candidates appeared for TET, which includes 93,176 lower primary (classes one to five) teaching candidates and 1,38,710 higher primary (classes six to eight) teaching candidates. Of the 1,02,282 candidates who applied for the test for lower primary, 93,176 candidates appeared. Of these, 13,639 candidates from the general category secured more than 60 per cent marks, and 5,321 from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category secured between 55 per cent and 60 per cent. Of the 1,49,552 who registered for higher primary, 1,38,710 were present.

Of these, 19,523 candidates in general category secured more than 60 per cent marks and 6,591 candidates of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category secured between 55 per cent and 60 per cent. The Department of Public Instruction had held the test on August 22, in the OMR format, and hence the post-examination process was expedited.

The key answer sheets were made available on August 24 and candidates were allowed to raise objections over discrepancies till August 31 - during which the department received 4,201 objections, which were examined by subject experts. The final answer key was provided on September 8, based on which, the assessment was held. As many as 21 candidates from various districts had not signed the OMR sheets, and hence their results have been kept pending since it violates the rules. Basavaraj Gurikar, vice-president, All India Teachers’ Federation told TNIE that only 3 per cent had passed last year, so there was an improvement this time.

