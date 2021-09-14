STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Why are fully vaccinated getting Covid? Jayadeva Institute to conduct antibody tests to find out 

200 people will undergo antibody tests comprises all groups of ages from above 18 years and all categories including health care workers.

Published: 14th September 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Bengaluru

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Following the reports of people getting Covid even after taking both doses of vaccine, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Bengaluru, has decided to conduct antibody tests this month. The study will be conducted on 200 people who have already undergone antibody tests in April before taking both doses of vaccine to find out antibody levels in the human body, said Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences Dr CN Manjunath in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Manjunath said that the 200 people, who will undergo antibody tests, are from all groups of ages above 18 and all categories including healthcare workers. The experts will hold discussions before submitting the test report to the government this month, Dr. Manjunath said.  

Dr CN Manjunath said that the construction of another branch of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences adjacent to the main building is under final stages and it would be inaugurated in the second week of November.

ALSO READ | Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations

Infosys Foundation is constructing these 350 bedded hospitals. Once this branch is inaugurated, the bed strength of Jayadeva Institute, which is at present 700 beds, will increase to 1050 and it will become a pioneer institute having over 1000 beds for heart patients under a single roof. Both the buildings will be connected with a bridge, he said.  

Dr. Manjunath said that the number of heart patients has increased to about 5% due to Covid. Some of the Covid-affected persons, after their recovery, have developed heart problems due to blood clotting. If people develop heartache, they should not neglect it and should consult the doctors, Dr. Manjunath advised.

Narrating the cause of heart attacks, the director said that change of lifestyle, food habits, smoking, stress, loneliness, and environmental pollution were the main reasons for the cardiac attacks. He said that Jayadeva Institute conducted a survey on 2500 hospitalised heart patients below 35 years of age. The survey found that it was difficult to tell the exact reason for the cardiac attack on 30% of the 2500 patients, and 25% of the people, who developed heart problems, are drivers and the cause of the heart problem in them may be air pollution or stress.

