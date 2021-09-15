STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Don’t raze temples in a hurry, Bommai tells officials

Demolition of religious structures has taken a twist with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directing officials across the State not to demolish temples in a hurry.

Published: 15th September 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo |Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo |Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Demolition of religious structures has taken a twist with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday directing officials across the State not to demolish temples in a hurry. Bommai said he will answer the issue of demolition of temples in Mysuru district on the floor of the House. 

He said that a show-cause notice has been issued to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham and Tahsildar Mohana Kumari for not taking people into confidence before demolishing temples in the district. He said that the government will study the 2009 Supreme Court order in detail and discuss it at the cabinet meeting. Detailed instructions will be issued in two days, he added.

After legislators from all parties and Hindu organisation protested against the demolition of Hucchagani Mahadevappa temple at Nanjangud in Mysuru district, the State Government on Tuesday decided to halt all demolitions across the state.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told The New Indian Express that the Supreme Court order on the demolition of places of worship, including temples, constructed unauthorisedly, is not new as the directions came 12 years ago. “Officials in Mysuru have taken action based on the court order. But at the same time, people’s sentiments should have been respected,” he added.  

“The apex court order states that temple authorities should be allowed to shift places of worship on their own. Officials were supposed to convince them. But without doing that, officials in Mysuru proceeded to demolish the temple, which is not right,” he said. 

Norms should be same for all religious structures: Ashoka

“They should follow the same guidelines for all places of worship, including temples, churches and masjids. The court kept asking about the number of illegal structures demolished and that might have put pressure on the officials,” Ashoka said.

The government cannot appeal before the Supreme Court as it is the final order. “We can relocate temples that were constructed after 2009. We will take a decision on that soon,” he said. Chief Secretary P Ravikumar directed deputy commissioners to file an affidavit before the High Court on their action plan on illegal religious structures.

The Supreme Court has asked the Karnataka High Court to monitor the demolition of illegal structures. “DCs should identify these structures on government properties, tell the High Court what is their action plan, how many are demolished and what the status is, ‘’ he added.

In Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said that the demolition of illegal religious structures will be stopped temporarily and the district administration will wait for government orders. On the demolition of Hucchagani Mahadevappa temple in Nanjangud, he said, “The government has sought a report from us.”

Recently, the Hindu Jagaran Vedike had announced that it will launch a protest against Mysuru district administration officials on September 16. Senior JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said, “In the name of Supreme Court order, Mysuru administration is gearing up to demolish 92 temples. BJP is behind this. If the government decides, it can stop demolitions. Let the government file an affidavit before the Supreme Court and call an all-party meeting.”

In 2009, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition or relocation of illegal religious structures in public places. In 2019, the Karnataka High Court took up a suo motu petition to supervise the state government’s implementation of the apex court order. Last year, the High Court had rapped the state government for not implementing the Supreme Court’s order.

46 places of worship to be removed in Belagavi, says DC
Belagavi Deputy Commissioner MG Hiremath on Tuesday said that there are 46 places of worshi situated over roads in Belagavi city limits that have been identified for removal. Among these, 17 have already been removed, the DC said. “We are taking all precautions to remove and relocate these temples, ensuring that they don’t suffer any damage duirng the process,” Hiremath said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai temple demolition Mysuru
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp