Hornbills spotted in Hubballi, birders and photographers get busy clicking 

A group of Malabar-pied hornbills are regularly being sighted in the skies of Hubballi.

Published: 15th September 2021 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Malabar Pied Hornbills spotted at Morarji Nagar in Hubballi

Malabar Pied Hornbills spotted at Morarji Nagar in Hubballi (Photo | Prashant Adur/ EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Why go to Ghats when you can sight large hornbills in Hubballi itself. A group of Malabar-pied hornbills are regularly being sighted in the skies of Hubballi.

A group of photographers and locals spotted Malabar pied hornbills at residential areas near Gokul road in Hubballi. Similar sightings were reported at the foothills of Nrupatunga Betta (hills) as well. It is said the hornbills are spotted in the city only during the mid-monsoon season and later they go back to their nests in Dandeli. The thick forest patches of the Western Ghats in Uttara Kannada district is home for four types of hornbills great-pied hornbill, Malabar pied hornbill, Malabar grey hornbill and common grey hornbill.

To protect this endangered bird species, the Kali tiger reserve in Joida taluk has been identified as a hornbill reserve too. Tourists and nature lovers from various parts of the southern countries visit Dandeli and surrounding areas to see the hornbills, which are large birds and known for their unique lifestyle and monogamous behaviours. 

Gopalkrishna Hegde Baare, a naturalist from Yellapur said that it is tough to get fruits during heavy rains in the Western Ghats, therefore the hornbill migrates and returns to their nests for reproduction activities in the month of December.

“There is no scientific study has been initiated on the hornbills which need to be carried out by the forest department to document their lifestyle, behaviour. As the birds fall in the scheduled 1 category, the experts are finding it difficult to study the birds by using scientific methods such as microchip and collar,” he said.

Omkar Umesh, a wildlife photographer said during the monsoon the Western Ghat receives heavy rainfall and it is difficult for the big birds to stay here and get food for their family with newly added birds. Therefore they migrate to neighbouring Dharwad and Haveri districts and return after the rainy season ends. The birders and walkers in Hubballi and nearby villages are happy to see the big birds in their locality and photographers are documenting them.

