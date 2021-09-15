STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: 6th-century hero stone, Tamil Inscription restored in Tamatakallu

Historian Dr B Rajashekharappa claimed that the poem inscribed in Archaic Kannada on the hero stone is the earliest poem of Kannada known so far

The ancient hero stone and Tamil inscription restored at Tamatakallu village of Chitradurga district.

The ancient hero stone and Tamil inscription restored at Tamatakallu village of Chitradurga district. (Photo | EPS)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: An ancient hero stone and a Tamil inscription dating back to the sixth century have been restored in Tamatakallu village located 8 kilometers northwest of Chitradurga city, by the Department of Archaeology, Museums, and Heritage. Both the stones have been placed on a pedestal in agricultural land.

Both the stones were reportedly lying in disarray were identified by some villagers and personnel from the Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage identified and conserved these structures.

Chitradurga district is home to ancient inscriptions written in old Kannada script. According to renowned historian and epigraphist Dr. B Rajashekharappa, inscriptions categorised as 'Veeragallu' at Tamatakal village written in Kannada script belong mostly to the sixth century and describe the nature and achievements of Guna Madhura who ruled Masikapura, an ancient town in the vicinity. He has been described as a generous and kind person. He was a favourite among his beloved women (despite being of dark complexion) due to his kind nature. In 1903, epigraphist B L Rice discovered this inscription. Dr. Rajashekharappa said he re-read and found some new aspects in the inscription.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr. B Rajashekharappa said that the Tamil inscription in 'Vatteluttu Script' (characters of round type), dating back to the sixth century was identified by him and that he had read the letters inscribed on it. The inscription reads as 'Elur Modallar Saatan', which might be the name of the stone inscriber or sculptor who had also carved the hero stone nearby. He further said that the stone inscription in Tamil is the oldest in Karnataka, the last one being a Tenth-century inscription discovered at Kolar earlier. This also proves harmony prevailed during the sixth century between Kannadigas and Tamilians.

Rajashekharappa also re-read the hero stone which describes the then king Guna Madhura who ruled the region. 'Guna Madhura was liked even by his enemies as he was flawless. Guna Madhura didn't have any bad qualities and was loved by all', says the stone, he said.

He also said that Indian epigraphist and retired civil servant Iravatham Mahadevan came all the way from Chennai to see this inscription and took an impression.

