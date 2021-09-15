Policies on cyber security likely by November

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The new policy for cyber security will be out by November, hinted Dr E V Ramana Reddy, the Additional Chief Secretary of Commerce and Industry, at the five-day India Innovation Summit 2021, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Minister for IT & BT Dr Ashwath Narayan said that the government was working closely with the industry and designing policies relevant to the times. “All policies and infrastructure had been designed in keeping with the industry’s suggestions,” he added.

He further said that Karnataka Digital Economy Mission had industry as part of the government, but assured that the lives of common man will be transformed with this trendsetter. Furthermore, he highlighted the changes and opportunities being brought about under the National Education Policy. He added that the government is also connecting with the industry for digital and financial literacy. Krish Gopalakrishnan, former president of CII, encouraged industries to work with start ups.