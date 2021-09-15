Rs 25K crore being spent on infra in Karnataka cities: Byrati Basavaraj

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru continues to be the most favoured urban destination in Karnataka, the government is improving infrastructure in other urban centres like Belagavi, Davanagere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru.

Responding to a question on Smart Cities in the Council on Tuesday, Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj explained that a total of 5,200 important civic works related to water supply, underground drainage, storm water drains, development of greenery under parks and lung spaces, urban transport had been taken up in these cities. He also gave out details about the various civic works under progress.

The minister said that about Rs 25,000 crore is being spent under different heads including for works being taken up in Bengaluru. Under the Amrit scheme, about Rs 2,000 crore has been received since 2019, the 14th Finance Commission had provided about Rs 1,250 crore over two years and other allocations from different heads, totalling another Rs 2,000 crore was received in this period. The KUIFDC, under the Smart City Abhiyan, would give another Rs 2,000 crore over the same period, he said.

Listing out the different expenditure heads under the Smart City project for Bengaluru, he said about Rs 1,961 crore has been spent on civic projects, while close to Rs 1,000 crore was spent on the Cauvery water project including UGD connectivity. For Namma Metro, Rs 3,537 crore was allotted and Rs 145 crore is available for the suburban rail network, he said.

