STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Second dose: Udupi admin to send SMS reminders to all residents 

Udupi Deputy Commissioner said in view of the Union government’s aim to vaccinate all those aged above 18 years by December 31, 2021,

Published: 15th September 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 vaccination camp was held recently for Koragas at Kalathoor in Udupi

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: The Udupi district administration has decided to send vaccine reminders as text messages to improve the timely reception of the second dose Covid vaccine. Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M said that efforts are on to cover every eligible person for vaccination and soon those who have received their first dose will receive an SMS alert on their mobile phones.

The Deputy Commissioner further said in view of the Union government’s aim to vaccinate all those aged above 18 years by December 31, 2021, the district administration has made arrangements to speed up the vaccine coverage. He said that a mega drive to vaccinate people will be held in the district on September 17 and for this purpose 80,000 doses of vaccine will be made available.

Kurma Rao said that doses will be administered through 300 vaccination centres across the district. Out of 10,02,762 eligible people aged above 18 years, 8,47,940 (84.6 per cent) have taken the first dose. 3,45,558 (34.5 per cent) have taken the second dose in the district so far, he added.

‘‘We aim to have all people aged above 18 years vaccinated by November 30’’, he said. Further the DC informed that a phone in programme will be held on September 16 from 10 am to 11 am to address the issues of the public regarding vaccination. People can call 9663957222. Dr Ashwini Kumar, Associate Professor in the Department of Community Medicine, Kasturba Hospital will answer the calls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp