Second dose: Udupi admin to send SMS reminders to all residents 

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: The Udupi district administration has decided to send vaccine reminders as text messages to improve the timely reception of the second dose Covid vaccine. Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M said that efforts are on to cover every eligible person for vaccination and soon those who have received their first dose will receive an SMS alert on their mobile phones.

The Deputy Commissioner further said in view of the Union government’s aim to vaccinate all those aged above 18 years by December 31, 2021, the district administration has made arrangements to speed up the vaccine coverage. He said that a mega drive to vaccinate people will be held in the district on September 17 and for this purpose 80,000 doses of vaccine will be made available.

Kurma Rao said that doses will be administered through 300 vaccination centres across the district. Out of 10,02,762 eligible people aged above 18 years, 8,47,940 (84.6 per cent) have taken the first dose. 3,45,558 (34.5 per cent) have taken the second dose in the district so far, he added.

‘‘We aim to have all people aged above 18 years vaccinated by November 30’’, he said. Further the DC informed that a phone in programme will be held on September 16 from 10 am to 11 am to address the issues of the public regarding vaccination. People can call 9663957222. Dr Ashwini Kumar, Associate Professor in the Department of Community Medicine, Kasturba Hospital will answer the calls.