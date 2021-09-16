After a lull, Karnataka sees 1,116 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a brief respite of five days, when the state recorded less than 1,000 cases daily, Karnataka saw a sharp spike, registering 1,116 new patients and taking the state tally since the beginning of the pandemic to 29,64,083. Active cases increased from 15,754 to 15,892.

Bengaluru saw the highest addition in cases since July 9 (472 cases), with 462 cases taking the city’s tally to 12,42,332. Active cases saw the highest percentage increase in the city, at 2.69 per cent, with the number going up from 7,136 to 7,328.

The state’s positivity rate, however, reduced from 6.50 per cent to 6.48 per cent. Though recovery rate reduced on September 14, it picked up on Wednesday to 98.19 per cent, with 1,034 discharges. The capital’s recovery rate, however, decreased from 98.13 per cent to 98.11 per cent. The state’s mortality rate remained at 1.26 per cent, with eight deaths taking the toll to 37,529.

Bengaluru’s mortality rate remained at 1.29 per cent, with five deaths taking the city’s toll to 16,065.

Menwhile, Dakshina Kannada reported 102 fresh cases, followed by Udupi (89), Hassan (81), Mysuru (76), and Kodagu (67).