Chalukya era monuments in Haveri cry for attention, paves way for treasure hunting 

There are rumors about a large amount of gold being hidden beneath the Ishwara temple in Karadagi in Savanur taluk

Monuments in dilapidated state at the premises of Veerabhadreshwara temple in Karadagi of Haveri district

Monuments in dilapidated state at the premises of Veerabhadreshwara temple in Karadagi of Haveri district (Photo | D Hemanth/EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The historical monuments in the Haveri district are being neglected for long and the attempts to damage them for treasure are on the rise. The 5th-century Chalukya heritage monuments in Savanur and Hanagal taluks lay in open land, some next to drains and fields. The neglect is not new as there has been a long-pending demand from history lovers to restore and protect these monuments. 

There are rumors about a large amount of gold being hidden beneath the Ishwara temple in Karadagi in Savanur taluk hence despite the dilapidated state of the monuments the local authorities do not encourage protection nor restoration of the temple. The temple complex has Veerabhadreshwara temple, a site of worship that attracts devotees from all over the state. 

The locals here try to discourage general tourists to document the fallen treasure. There are ancient heritage structures that are fallen in the agricultural fields and never lifted from there. The temple complex is a nonprotected monument and for many years the history buffs have been requesting the state government to provide legal protection to these monuments. 

"Due to rumours about the gold hidden under the Ishwara temple the locals do not allow people to wander around the site. The temple trust has constructed toilets and changing rooms for women near the Ishwara temple, forcing visitors to avoid the area. There are also restrictions for digging around the temple premises and if it's done it has to be done during the night hours. There have been attempts in the past to look for treasure but in vain," informed a local resident of Karadagi. The temple is located about 2 km away from the village. 

Historians squarely blame the official apathy and wrong information on the social media platforms about the hidden treasure beneath the idols. "This is causing damage to several temples. As most of the non protected monuments lack documentation we do not know what we have actually lost. The government must ensure documentation of these neglected monuments in a big way. Many ancient structures in Karadagi have been placed in the towers of new temples that have come up in the same premises. This needs to be investigated," pointed out a historian. 

Besides Haveri similar attempts to damage monuments for seeking treasures are reported in Davanagere, Koppal and Gadag in the past. "If you visit Kalkeri one can see many of the monuments are half-buried in the ground for several years. And still, the government has failed to give justice to the site. Instead there have been attempts of digging the site for the treasure," the historian added. 

