Irrigation projects govt’s top priority, says Karjol 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on Wednesday said completing irrigation projects to fully utilise the state’s share of water is a top priority for the State Government. Responding to concerns expressed by a few MLCs over the delay in taking up the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) Stage-3 project and other irrigation projects, Karjol said that the government is committed to completing the UKP project and significant progress will be made in the project during this government’s tenure.

The government is making all efforts to get the project declared a national project, he said, adding that the land acquisition is a challenge as 1,34,00 acres needs to be acquired for the project and the cost has increased significantly. Karjol said Rs 7,728.80 crore was released from 2013 to 2018 when Congress was in power, Rs 1,295.50 crore was released during the coalition government’s tenure and after July 2019, the government has released Rs 3,324 crore for the project.

Opposition Leader SR Patil said Karnataka was unable to complete the project even 10 years after the tribunal order, while neighbouring Telangana completed the Rs 1,20,000 crore Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in just three years.

Karjol said after Krishna Tribunal-2 gave its final order in 2010, a detailed project report was prepared in 2011-12 for utilising 130tmcft and administrative approval was also given. “Our government will make an honest effort to complete the project,” he said.

Karjol said the government will also expedite the Yettinahole project after resolving issues related to land acquisition and take up the Mekedatu project after getting necessary approvals. He said they are getting necessary approvals from the Centre and also handling the legal issues to implement the projects.