Siddaramaiah slams Karnataka govt for temple demolition drive

The demolition of a temple near Nanjangud has exposed the government’s double standards, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said here on Wednesday.

BENGALURU: The demolition of a temple near Nanjangud has exposed the government’s double standards, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said here on Wednesday. Speaking about demolition of a temple near Nanjangud, and the protest by MP Pratap Simha, Siddaramaiah questioned if “official demolitions” are being carried out by the Chief Secretary, without bringing the issue to the notice of the government,. He asked whether the drive can be carried out without the consent of the government.

He said the government was aware of the demolitions, and alleged that leaders speak about Hindutva, but demolish Hindu temples. “They claim to build mandirs and perform Ram Jaapa, but are demolishing temples.  They speak about Hindutva for votes but are not concerned about temples or Hindus. The demolition order was passed over a week ago, but the MP is raising objections now,” Siddaramaiah claimed.

The Nanjangud deputy commissioner and tahsildar carried out the demolitions, and only after a public outcry did the government react. “Why was there no discussion or debate on the demolitions? This shows they are false Hindutva-vadis,” he said.

