Mild tremor experienced in two taluks of Karanataka's Hassan

The people in parts of Belur and Arsikere taluks of Karnataka's Hassan district experienced mild tremors at exactly 5.28 pm on Friday.

Published: 17th September 2021 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The people in parts of Belur and Arsikere taluks of Karnataka's Hassan district experienced mild tremors at exactly 5.28 pm on Friday. Sources said that the people of Ghattadahalli, Chatachatahalli, Mayagondanahalli, Dyvappanahalli, Lingappanakoppalu, Ahmedpur, and Machenahalli of Halebid hobli and Javagal in Arasikere taluk have experienced a mild earthquake for few seconds as the vessels at kitchen fell on the ground.  

The birds and domestic animals were also disturbed and made sounds. The panicked people ran out of the houses immediately after the incident. Sources said that the magnitude of an earthquake has been recorded in the Richter scale at the seismic station.

