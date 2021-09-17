STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special task forces to identify overstaying foreigners in Karnataka

Published: 17th September 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

MLC Laxman Savadi and minister Shivaram Hebbar having a word in the Legislative Council on Thursday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has directed the police to identify foreigners staying illegally in Karnataka and take action against them, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Thursday. Responding to MLC Muniraju Gowda’s question in the Council, Jnanendra said the Centre is yet to issue guidelines on deporting Rohingyas staying in the country and there are 190 Rohingyas in the six camps in the state. 

He said no case of Bangladeshi nationals or Rohingyas staying in mosques or madrasas were reported in the state. The Minister said the internal security division and officials at police stations have been told to keep a watch and take a special drive to identify Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally. Some overstaying nationals were also housed in detention centre, he said.

Jnanendra said special task forces have been constituted in districts for this purpose. “One case of Aadhaar card and identity card being provided to foreigners staying illegally was reported in Bengaluru and one case was reported in KGF. In the Bengaluru case, a doctor has been suspended,” he said. Meanwhile, 27 people died while in police custody in last three years, including 10 cases this year. He said all cases are being investigated by the CID.

Zero traffic
Responding to a question on MLAs in Bengaluru using police escort and zero traffic provided to VVIPs, 
he said the zero traffic facility is provided to VIPs and VVIPs due to security reasons and MLAs do not have any such facility.  “If specific instances are brought to our notice, we will withdraw it,” he said. “On August 4, 2021, signal-free traffic movement was ensured so that MLA Shashikala Jolle could reach Raj Bhavan in time to take oath as minister, but it was not ‘zero traffic,” he said. 

Karnataka foreigners
Comments

