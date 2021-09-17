Temple demolition: BJP leader Ganesh Karnik smells conspiracy
Published: 17th September 2021 04:59 AM | Last Updated: 17th September 2021 04:59 AM
MANGALURU: There seems to be a toolkit-like conspiracy behind the demolition of a temple at Nanjangud, BJP spokesperson Capt Ganesh Karnik said on Thursday and added that he will write to the Chief Secretary seeking a clarification.
“The SC has stated that illegal structures built after 2009 are to be demolished. Why the officials hurried with the demolition?” he asked.