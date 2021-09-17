STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Temple demolition: Hindu group raises slogans against Karnataka govt

Addressing the gathering, Karanth took strong opposition to the BJP government and slammed the district administration,

Hindu Jagaran Vedike members protest in Mysuru on Thursday | Udayshankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: BJP MLA SA Ramadass and other party leaders from the region faced a major embarrassment after Hindu Jagaran Vedike members— who gathered in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple to protest against the demolition of Mahadevamma temple at a village in Nanjangud— raised slogans against the State Government and its leaders.

The activists, led by its organising secretary Jagadish Karanth,  condemned the district administration’s temple demolition drive and urged the government to act against officials involved in bringing down the temple at Hucchagani village. The agitators shouted ‘down down BJP’, ‘shame shame BJP’.

Addressing the gathering, Karanth took strong opposition to the BJP government and slammed the district administration, including the deputy commissioner and Nanjangud tahsildar, alleging them of demolishing the temple hastily in the wee hours without understanding the Supreme Court order. 

