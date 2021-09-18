Shift from rice, wheat to millets on cards for Karnataka

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said a plan is in the offing to bring a paradigm shift in the farming approach, from water-guzzling crops like rice and wheat, to millet production.

“The next two years are crucial as the UN General Assembly has endorsed a resolution, based on a proposal by India, to increase the production of millets and its consumption as well,” the minister said, at a programme organised to observe the International Year of Millets at the at Krishi Vigyan Kendra Brahmavara here. She said good quality, pesticide-free production of millets and its proper marketing was being planned.

Karandlaje said, adding that millet production will be predominantly pushed in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.