Will double budget for Kalyana Karnataka: Bommai

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the annual grant given to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board will be doubled in the next budget if the entire budget allocated this year is spent by the end of this financial year, completing all the pending 1,300 works.

Inaugurating the Kalyana Karnataka Day by garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and hoisting the Tricolour at DAR Police Parade Grounds here, Bommai promised that a full-time secretary will be appointed to the Board. Also, the implementation cell of Article 371 J, which is at present with the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, will be transferred to Kalaburagi soon for effective implementation of the Article and development of the region, he added.

“A politician eyes the next election, while a statesman eyes the welfare of the next generation. I will not announce any new programmes on Kalyana Karnataka Day, but will want implementation of the assurances given by my predecessor BS Yediyurappa,” he added.

There are many posts vacant in the Board and steps will be taken to fill them up. The Nanjundappa Committee Recommendations have not been implemented fully. The government will study the extent of implementation of the recommendations and will take steps to develop the region.