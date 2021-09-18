STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will double budget for Kalyana Karnataka: Bommai

“A politician eyes the next election, while a statesman eyes the welfare of the next generation.

Published: 18th September 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai receives the guard of honour during the Kalyana Karnataka Day celebrations in Kalaburagi on Friday

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the annual grant given to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board will be doubled in the next budget if the entire budget allocated this year is spent by the end of this financial year, completing all the pending 1,300 works.

Inaugurating the Kalyana Karnataka Day by garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and hoisting the Tricolour at DAR Police Parade Grounds here, Bommai promised that a full-time secretary will be appointed to the Board. Also, the implementation cell of Article 371 J, which is at present with the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, will be transferred to Kalaburagi soon for effective implementation of the Article and development of the region, he added.

“A politician eyes the next election, while a statesman eyes the welfare of the next generation. I will not announce any new programmes on Kalyana Karnataka Day, but will want implementation of the assurances given by my predecessor BS Yediyurappa,” he added.

There are many posts vacant in the Board and steps will be taken to fill them up. The Nanjundappa Committee Recommendations have not been implemented fully. The government will study the extent of implementation of the recommendations and will take steps to develop the region. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Kalyana Karnataka
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp