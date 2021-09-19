14 Covid deaths across seven Karnataka districts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven districts reported 14 Covid deaths on Saturday, with most of them reported from Bengaluru Urban. With this, the total death toll has now gone up to 37,587. After three days of witnessing over 1,000 new cases, the number dropped on Saturday to 889 additions.

The total positive cases in the state now stands at 29,67,083. While 1,080 patients were discharged, taking the total to 29,13,713, the total active case count now stands at 15,755. Of the 14 deaths, Bengaluru Urban reported six followed by Dakshina Kannada and Udupi with two deaths each and one death each from Hassan, Shivamogga, Kolar and Tumakuru. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported 263 new cases, lesser than the numbers reported over the past two days.