BJP leader Arun Singh calls Siddaramaiah ‘anti-Hindu’

Terming Siddaramaiah ‘anti-Hindu’, Singh said that earlier, Congress leaders spoke only about mosques.

Published: 19th September 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: BJP National General Secretary (Karnataka in-charge) Arun Singh on Saturday hit out at Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah for politicising the recent demolition of a temple in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district that has created a big political storm in the State.

Singh, who is in Davangere to attend a two-day BJP state executive committee meeting, said the BJP strongly believes in the protection of temples and suggestions from leaders of other political parties are not needed.

Terming Siddaramaiah ‘anti-Hindu’, Singh said that earlier, Congress leaders spoke only about mosques. “His (Siddaramaiah) sudden concern about demolition of temples is just to gain sympathy which will not work,” he added. 

“We are going to build a beautiful temple in the same place. We don’t need lessons from others. We have a special love for Gods. Our stand is evident from the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya,” he said. 
“Congress is a party which never believes in construction of temples. They have been opposing the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodya. Their sudden change in stand is just a political move, which will not help them,” he added.

On BSY’s state tour
On party senior leader BS Yediyurappa’s proposed tour of the state, Singh said the former chief minister is a mature politician and does not need permission from anyone to go ahead with his plan. Giving full marks to the Basavaraj Bommai government, Singh said welfare programmes of the government are reaching all sections of society. 

