Forest dept loses land to judiciary
Published: 19th September 2021 04:37 AM | Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:37 AM
BENGALURU: The Forest Department in Kolar is feeling helpless as a piece of land, which has been deemed as a forest, has been handed over to the judiciary to construct a new court complex, an advocates’ association building and residential quarters for judicial officers.