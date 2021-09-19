Mysuru MLA will move private member’s Bill to regularise illegal temples

By Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the political slugfest over the demolition of a temple in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district continues, BJP MLA SA Ramadass on Saturday said he will move a private member’s Bill in the Assembly to enact the Karnataka Regularisation of Unauthorisedly Constructed Hindu Temples Act, 2021.

The aim of the Bill is to regualarise unauthorised temples, he said. The MLA said on Saturday that he has already brought to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about moving the Bill, which is scheduled to be taken up for discussion on September 23.

“I will also write to Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and other members, including Janta Dal Secular leaders, seeking their support to the Bill in the Assembly,” he said. Stating that this piece of legislation has been planned to harmonise social relationships and religious feelings of people, the former medical education minister said it is also aimed at giving legal sanctity to unauthorised temples.

“Temples are cultural centres and there is a need to codify such temples and their properties and regularise them. This Bill consists of 10 major sections, including constituting a competent authority in each taluk to receive applications for regularisation of unauthorised temples, consider all records and recommend further action,” he said.

The private member’s Bill can be passed in the Assembly or can be converted into a Government Bill and the government can get it enacted after discussing it in the Assembly— a decision which will have to be taken by Bommai, he said.