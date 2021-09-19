STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Our staff seen in Vidhana Soudha running around for transfers: Kota Shrinivas Poojary

"Many employees leave in the middle of their work and run around for transfers even after the general transfer process is completed.

Published: 19th September 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social Welfare Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojary has raised objections to the staff from his department spending more time on Vidhana Soudha corridors and at Secretariat offices seeking transfers. In his letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of his department, Poojary said the staff from the department and from various boards and corporations are using pressure tactics to seek transfers.

"Many employees leave in the middle of their work and run around for transfers even after the general transfer process is completed. A large number of middlemen are trying to benefit from this. Also, in some posts, people who are not eligible have been appointed. Transfers should be done only through counselling," he said. But there are many genuine cases of employees who are differently-abled, widows and spouses seeking transfers, he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vidhana Soudha Kota Shrinivas Poojary
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp