Our staff seen in Vidhana Soudha running around for transfers: Kota Shrinivas Poojary

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social Welfare Minister Kota Shrinivas Poojary has raised objections to the staff from his department spending more time on Vidhana Soudha corridors and at Secretariat offices seeking transfers. In his letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of his department, Poojary said the staff from the department and from various boards and corporations are using pressure tactics to seek transfers.

"Many employees leave in the middle of their work and run around for transfers even after the general transfer process is completed. A large number of middlemen are trying to benefit from this. Also, in some posts, people who are not eligible have been appointed. Transfers should be done only through counselling," he said. But there are many genuine cases of employees who are differently-abled, widows and spouses seeking transfers, he said.