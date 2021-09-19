Parents await govt response on fee order

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents association are seeking the government’s official response to the Karnataka high court’s decision on Friday regarding slashing school fees by 15 per cent for the aca-demic year 2020-21. The high court’s order quashed the state government’s earlier order of a 30 percent fee reduction.

Voice of Parents, the parents ass o - ciation on social media wrote to the chief minister, “We dont see any tweets from you on the high court order striking down govt order of 70% school fees for year 20-21. Request you to let us know govt stand on this matter.” He further asked the government to constitute a fee determination committee.