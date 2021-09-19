STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parents await govt response on fee order

Parents association are seeking the government’s official response to the Karnataka high court’s decision on Friday regarding slashing school fees by 15 per cent for the aca-demic year 2020-21.

Published: 19th September 2021

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents association are seeking the government’s official response to the Karnataka high court’s decision on Friday regarding slashing school fees by 15 per cent for the aca-demic year 2020-21. The high court’s order quashed the state government’s earlier order of a 30 percent fee reduction.

Voice of Parents, the parents ass o - ciation on social media wrote to the chief minister, “We dont see any tweets from you on the high court order striking down govt order of 70% school fees for year 20-21. Request you to let us know govt stand on this matter.” He further asked the government to constitute a fee determination committee.

